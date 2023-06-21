Momentum building among N.B. Progressive Conservatives to force Blaine Higgs to quit

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks in Fredericton, N.B. on Thursday, February 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs speaks in Fredericton, N.B. on Thursday, February 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island