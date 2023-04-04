Moncton casino employee dies from injuries sustained during assault

The New Brunswick RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the death of an employee at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton, N.B.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP said members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of an assault on Casino Drive on March 4 around 12:50 a.m.

"A 56-year-old man from Moncton was transported to hospital with what were believed to be serious injuries," said Ouellette in an email.

The man died on March 28 in hospital as a result of those injuries.

A 50-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., was arrested at the scene the night of the alleged assault.

"He was later released pending a future court appearance," said Ouellette.

Krystel Frenette, the victim's daughter, confirmed to CTV News on Tuesday that Rodney Frenette was the man assaulted at the casino and who later died.

According to Rodney Frenette's obituary, he had a long career in the gaming industry and was the food and beverages manager at the casino and oversaw two restaurants.

"He loved his job and he cherished his wife and daughter and in turn, he was loved by many who will miss him dearly," read the obituary.

A celebration of Rodney Frenette's life will be held at the casino Wednesday afternoon.

CTV News has reached out to Casino N.B. and Great Canadian Entertainment for comment, but have yet to hear back.