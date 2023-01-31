Moncton fire battles fourth structure fire in a week

Firefighters were called to a home on Waverley Ave. in the central part of the city just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) Firefighters were called to a home on Waverley Ave. in the central part of the city just after 7 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau meets the moment – and ducks for cover

Based on Justin Trudeau's first-day fail in the House of Commons, 'meeting the moment' is destined to become the most laughable slogan since the elder Pierre Trudeau’s disastrous campaign rallying cry in 1972, which insisted 'the land is strong' just as the economy tanked.

Pakistan blames 'security lapse' for mosque blast; 100 dead

Pakistani authorities scrambled Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country's deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Quebec's efforts to hire nurses from abroad falling short

    After failing to recruit hundreds of orderlies internationally, Francois Legault's government is now dangling the same solution to the nursing shortage. If the past is any indication of the future, the chances are slim that Quebec will see thousands of professional nurses coming to the rescue of the health-care system.

    Quebec's order of nurses is rejecting a recommendation to push back the date of its next licensing exam amid an ongoing investigation into why more than half of candidates failed the last sitting. A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on January 25, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

  • WEATHER

    WEATHER | Polar vortex to bring coldest air in years to parts of Quebec

    So far, the winter season across Southwestern Quebec has been marked by above-average snowfall and above-average temperatures, but that is about to change. Cold, arctic air has been gradually pushing into the province. Many residents across Northern Quebec woke up to extreme cold warnings Tuesday morning.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island