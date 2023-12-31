Moncton hazmat team called to residence, one person taken to hospital

One person is in hospital Sunday morning following a medical assist call involving an unknown substance inside a residence in the 2800 block of Route 134.

“At approximately (4:30 a.m. Sunday), Shediac Fire received a call to this residence for a medical assist. On arrival there was four people in the residence requiring assistance,” says Brad Calhoun, Division Chief of Training with the Moncton Fire Department.

“It was determined that there was a substance inside the house at that time so they contacted the regional team located from Moncton and we responded with our heavy hazmat team.”

Calhoun says at this time the resident’s injuries are unknown.

Fire crews from Shediac and Moncton were on scene along with Ambulance New Brunswick and RCMP.

“There was 12 personnel that were called on the hazmat team,” says Calhoun.

“They went into the residence. They took out an undetermined substance. They brought it out. It’s going to be analyzed.”

Calhoun says the hazmat Team will respond to incidents throughout the southeast and the province when there is a need. However, this is their first appointment outside of the city.

Crews were cleaning up the scene before noon on Sunday and Calhoun says it’s now being turned over to the RCMP.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.