Moncton health clinic finds new home

A health clinic that services many people experiencing homelessness, substance use and mental health issues in the Greater Moncton area has found a new home.

A new, permanent location for the Salvus Clinic opened Monday at 1116 Mountain Road.

The opening comes almost eight months after Salvus was forced to leave their previous location on Church Street in the city's downtown area.

The clinic closed in October of 2023, but a mobile health unit continued to provide basic medical needs to clients without a primary care provider.

Horizon Health Network Primary Care Manager for Moncton Kathleen Buchanan said in a news release, the past several months have been a big challenge as they looked for a new home.

"I am so pleased that we are able to once again provide a safe, accessible clinical space that is equipped to meet the needs of our patients and clients,” she said.

From left, Kathleen Buchanan, Horizon’s Primary Health Care Manager for the Moncton area, Dr. Susan Crouse, founder of the Salvus Clinic, and Nurse Practitioner France Maillet-Gagnon, are shown during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the clinic’s new location on Mountain Road. (Courtesy: Horizon Health Network)

Nurse practitioners conduct a variety of services including, routine health assessments, counselling, supportive addiction management, screening and prevention of illness, immunizations, blood work and referrals to specialists in the area.

Around 4,200 people receive care from Salvus which has been serving the Greater Moncton community since 2007.

“I’d like to sincerely thank our patients for their patience and understanding as we navigated through these challenges, as well as our incredible Salvus team for their commitment and dedication to those they serve – we know how great the need is for this clinic in our community, and I am pleased that we have finally secured our new home,” said Buchanan.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (506) 384-7283.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.