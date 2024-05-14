Moncton hospital first in Atlantic Canada to purchase new state-of-the-art technology to treat fibroids

A hospital in Moncton, N.B., is the first in Atlantic Canada to purchase new, advanced technology for treating patients suffering from ongoing pain due to fibroids.

The new technology – called Acessa® Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (of fibroids) – offers patients the option to preserve their uterus as an alternative to undergoing a hysterectomy.

The Moncton Hospital is the sixth facility in Canada to acquire the technology.

A Tuesday news release from the Horizon Health Network says the equipment was bought by the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation for $150,000.

“This is game-changing technology. I can now offer my patients new interventions meaning less invasive, less recovery time, less downtime – allowing them to get back to living their best life,” said Dr. Stéphane Foulem, a gynecologist at The Moncton Hospital who led the purchase of this technology.

“This is just another example of The Moncton Hospital being ahead of the curve - thanks to the Friends Foundation and its donors - helping patients not only in New Brunswick but Atlantic Canada as a whole.”

Greg King, president and CEO of the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation, says the new technology puts Moncton on the map for a "best-in-class fibroid treatment centre for women."

"Our donors continue to make an impact on patient care. Support from the community is needed now more than ever to improve our health care," said King in Tuesday's release.

Fibroids are growths composed of smooth muscle cells and fibrous connective tissue within the uterus. In their various forms, fibroids affect about 70 per cent of women.

Horizon's news release says this new treatment will effectively soften and shrink fibroid tissues over time. It also offers a unique and less invasive approach compared to previous treatment methods.

Carolle de Ste-Croix suffered with debilitating fibroids for years. She says she is thrilled this new technology is now available for women in Atlantic Canada.

“Women who have this condition have a similar story. How can we change the ending? This equipment is the answer to changing that ending for women in our area,” said de Ste-Croix.

