

CTV Atlantic





MONCTON, N.B. -- A group of young flag football players in Moncton have been selected to participate in an exclusive tournament where the grand prize is an all expense paid trip to Edmonton to watch the 2018 Grey Cup finale.

Football New Brunswick was invited by the Canadian Football League to put together a team for the flag football tournament, and the regional qualifier will be held at Mount Allison University on Oct. 28.

The group of kids, aged ten and eleven, were hand-picked based on the talent they’ve showcased in Moncton.

“We had a full 2 hour selection process where we put the kids through a number of different testing and then the coach chose the ten best that would best represent the Greater Moncton Football Association,” said association president, Joel Irvine.

The team is made up of 10 players, 8 boys and 2 girls, going against traditional stereotypes.

“Some people say ‘oh she’s a girl, and she’s probably not good’, then I go out there and show them and I beat them all the time, said player Claire Mallet.

The team has been practicing at Rocky Stone Field in Moncton, and their coach Jason Bullerwell, says they’re excited to have the opportunity to go and see something like that.

If they win next weekend’s regional qualifier, there are even more exciting opportunities on the horizon.

“When we’re in Edmonton we actually get to play in another flag tournament, if we happen to be lucky enough to win that tournament then that team goes to the pro bowl in Orlando, the NFL pro bowl in February,” said Bullerwell.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker