    • Moncton man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash in Perth-Andover

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A 26-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has died after crashing his motorcycle in Perth-Andover, N.B., Sunday afternoon.

    The RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the single-vehicle collision next to Highway 2 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

    Police believe the driver lost control of his motorcycle, left the highway, struck a guardrail and was then ejected from the bike.

    The man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

    A collision reconstructionist and New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

    Ontario man who almost fell for text scam issues warning to others

    An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.

    • Man dies after industrial accident at Ontario Place

      A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place. Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the shuttered amusement park at around 9:37 a.m. Reports indicated that a person was injured by construction equipment, police said.

