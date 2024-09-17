Moncton man, 26, killed in motorcycle crash in Perth-Andover

A 26-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., has died after crashing his motorcycle in Perth-Andover, N.B., Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the single-vehicle collision next to Highway 2 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe the driver lost control of his motorcycle, left the highway, struck a guardrail and was then ejected from the bike.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

A collision reconstructionist and New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting the RCMP with the investigation.

