Moncton man arrested after cocaine, other drugs seized from vehicle: N.B. RCMP

    Drugs and other items are pictured following a search warrant in Moncton, N.B. (N.B. RCMP) Drugs and other items are pictured following a search warrant in Moncton, N.B. (N.B. RCMP)
    A Moncton, N.B., man has been arrested after drugs were found in a vehicle in the city.

    Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man outside of a business on Elmwood Drive on Aug. 15. Police say the man was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

    The man’s vehicle was seized following the arrest.

    During a search warrant of the vehicle, police say officers seized quantities of what is believed to be:

    • cocaine
    • diazepam tablets
    • fentanyl
    • crystal methamphetamine
    • drug trafficking paraphernalia
    • money

    The man remains in custody on unrelated matters and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

