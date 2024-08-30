Moncton man arrested after cocaine, other drugs seized from vehicle: N.B. RCMP

A Moncton, N.B., man has been arrested after drugs were found in a vehicle in the city.

Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a 28-year-old man outside of a business on Elmwood Drive on Aug. 15. Police say the man was wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The man’s vehicle was seized following the arrest.

During a search warrant of the vehicle, police say officers seized quantities of what is believed to be:

cocaine

diazepam tablets

fentanyl

crystal methamphetamine

drug trafficking paraphernalia

money

The man remains in custody on unrelated matters and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.