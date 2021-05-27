HALIFAX -- A 37-year-old Moncton, N.B. man is facing charges related to a hit and run on Tuesday.

Codiac Regional RCMP says they responded to a four-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mountain Road and Vaughn Harvey Boulevard around 10:50 a.m. on May 25

Police say they believe the accident was the result of a vehicle travelling westbound on Mountain Road failing to stop, then colliding with a stopped vehicle.

Two other vehicles were also damaged during the collision, according to police, and one man was transported to hospital with an injury. He was later released.

The driver who collided with the stopped vehicle failed to remain at the scene and was found a few blocks away, say police.

The individual was arrested and police say a search of the vehicle led officers to seize several types of drugs, bear spray and cash.

Police say they seized what appears to be cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl capsules and hydromorphone capsules.

Jamie Noel appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on May 26, and was charged with:

possession of hydromorphone for the purpose of trafficking

possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

reckless driving and failure to remain at the scene of an accident

possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on May 28.

The investigation is ongoing.