Moncton man charged after $500K in items stolen from public works building: RCMP

A Moncton, N.B. man is facing multiple charges after nearly $500,000 worth of items was stolen from a Riverview township building earlier this month.

The break, enter, and theft incident is believed to have happened Nov. 12 between 12:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., at a public works building in the area.

According to police, the items stolen include tools, generators and vehicles. Many of the stolen items have been recovered by officers.

An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of Daniel Patrick Whalen, 40, on Monday, say police.

Whalen appeared in Moncton provincial court by video and has been charged with the following:

two counts of theft of a motor vehicle

break and enter with intent

operating a motor vehicle while suspended

On Tuesday, police say he returned to court for a bail hearing where he was remanded into custody. Whalen is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who suspects a break, enter, and theft, or was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.