Moncton man charged following armed standoff with police: RCMP

A man is facing multiple charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon in Moncton, N.B.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., the RCMP responded to a 911 “distress call” at a home on Argyle Street.

When officers arrived, police say a person, who was armed, barricaded themselves inside the home.

RCMP set up a perimeter and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.

Specialized RCMP members were deployed to the scene, including the emergency response team, a crisis negotiator, a police dog team and the explosives disposal unit.

Around 3 p.m., a 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The police response was scaled back and residents were told they could carry on as normal.

Police say no injuries were reported and the situation didn’t warrant the use of an Alert Ready message.

On Monday, 38-year-old Matthew James Francis of Moncton appeared in Moncton provincial court by way of video link. He has been charged with:

two counts of breach of probation

uttering threats

resisting arrest

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats to damage property

uttering threats of death and bodily harm

harassment

intimidation of justice system participant

Francis was remanded into custody and is due in court at a later date.