HALIFAX -- A 38-year-old man has been charged with 18 offences, including sexual assault and several firearms charges, following an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP.

New Brunswick RCMP say on July 14, 2020, they received a report of an assault that had taken place in the Moncton area.

As part of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a home on Clarendon Drive in Moncton on July 16th, and seized several firearms and other items.

On July 15, police arrested a 38-year-old Marc Everett Lebouthiller.

On July 17, Lebouthillerappeared via teleremand and was charged with:

two counts of assault

sexual assault

choking

three counts of uttering threats

three counts of possession of firearms without licence

three counts of knowingly possessing firearms without licence

careless storage of a firearm

carless storage of ammunition

possession of lock picking tools

possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on July 22 in Moncton Provincial Court.

The investigation is continuing.