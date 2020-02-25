MONCTON -- A 26-year-old Moncton man has been charged in connection with a fire at the House of Nazareth, a building that long housed a homeless shelter in the city.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire on Clark Street just before 2 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The fire re-ignited the next morning and the RCMP and a fire investigator were on scene Thursday.

It was later determined that the fire had been deliberately set.

Codiac RCMP arrested a man Saturday morning after responding to an unrelated call at the Moncton City Hospital.

Police identified him as a suspect in connection with the shelter fire.

Shawn Malley, 26, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life.

Police say he is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.