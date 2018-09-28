

CTV Atlantic





A 44-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a missing Moncton woman.

The RCMP say the body of 35-year-old Candice Kennedy-Faguy was found on West Lane late Wednesday afternoon. The Moncton woman was reported missing on Sunday.

Claude Blanchard of Moncton was arrested in connection with her death Thursday evening.

Blanchard appeared in Moncton provincial court Friday afternoon to face a charge of first-degree murder. He is due back in court on Oct. 19.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.