Moncton, N.B. man sentenced to four years in prison in relation to child pornography offences: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 50-year-old man from Moncton has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an investigation into images and videos of child sexual abuse.

RCMP say the investigation began in 2018 after information was received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On Aug. 29, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a home in Moncton. RCMP say officers seized several electronic devices and a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

On Jan. 30, 2020, Robert David MacIntyre was charged with:

three counts of making child pornography;

transmitting child pornography;

accessing child pornography; and

possessing child pornography.

According to RCMP, he was then released on strict conditions.

Tuesday, Macintyre was sentenced to 36 months for one count of making child pornography and 12 months for possession of child pornography, which will be served consecutively.

RCMP say the other four previously laid charges were withdrawn.

"Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including to refrain from communicating or attending any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 20 years," reads a release from RCMP.

Macintyre has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample. He is also prohibited from possessing a weapon for 10 years.

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force. The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit and Codiac Regional RCMP assisted.