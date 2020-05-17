HALIFAX -- A woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday night in Beersville, N.B.

On Saturday, at around 7:00 p.m., N.B. RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Route 465.

Police believe the collision happened when the vehicle, which was travelling southbound on Route 465, left the road and drove into a ditch – striking a culvert.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Moncton woman, died at the scene due to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.