Moncton senior dies in single-vehicle crash
HALIFAX -- A woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday night in Beersville, N.B.
On Saturday, at around 7:00 p.m., N.B. RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Route 465.
Police believe the collision happened when the vehicle, which was travelling southbound on Route 465, left the road and drove into a ditch – striking a culvert.
The passenger of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Moncton woman, died at the scene due to her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.