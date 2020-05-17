HALIFAX -- A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a transport truck on Saturday afternoon in Lower Woodstock, N.B.

On Saturday, at around 3:30 p.m., N.B. RCMP responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck, which was hauling a trailer, on Beardsley Road.

Police say they believe the collision occurred when the northbound motorcycle collided with the southbound transport truck that was turning left onto the ramp to Highway 2.

The driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle, a 62-year-old man from Beardsley, N.B., died at the scene due to his injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck, a 49-year-old man from Hamilton, Ontario, was not injured.

The driver of the truck was issued an Appearance Notice under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention and failing to yield to oncoming traffic when turning left. He is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on September 8, 2020.