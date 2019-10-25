HALIFAX -- A 17-year-old boy who was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at a home in Riverview, N.B., is now facing charges in connection with the incident.

The RCMP responded to the home on Wilson Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say there were four people inside the home when the shots were fired, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested the Moncton teen a short time later.

Police won’t reveal the exact relation, but they have confirmed that the teen knows at least one person who lives in the targeted home.

The boy underwent a wellness check in hospital, where he remained in police custody Thursday.

He is facing charges of using a firearm in a careless manner, discharging a firearm with intent to endanger someone’s life, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a court order.

The teen appeared before a judge by way of a tele-remand on Thursday. He was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Moncton provincial court on Friday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.