Moncton walkers, runners hit the street for Coldest Night of the Year
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Moncton, N.B., early Saturday evening to help support youth experiencing homelessness.
Youth Impact Jeunesse held its 11th annual Coldest Night of the Year walk in the downtown area.
The walk takes place every February so participants can get a better understanding of what it’s like living on the streets in the dead of winter.
Walkers had the choice of a two or five kilometre walk around the icy streets of the downtown core to support Youth Impact’s Transitional Housing and Youth QUEST Central programs.
Executive director Mel Kennah said both of those services help young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who are struggling with issues of homelessness.
Kennah said there is definitely a need for more youth housing right now.
“I’m sad to say it’s growing and it’s growing rapidly. Just as the city is growing and prospering, so is the complexity of the social issues that go right along with it. We are actually to the point where we’re considering, strongly, actually expanding our transitional housing program because there is such a need,” said Kennah. “That seems to be the direction we’re going in.”
Kennah said the community in Moncton has really embraced the event.
“We’ve been doing it here for eleven years now,” said Kennah. “When you think of homelessness, sometimes we think of somebody who is absolutely homeless. Someone in a tent city or what have you. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s really so many people in precarious living situations who maybe have a place to stay now or in a dangerous situation, but they’re one step away from actually becoming homeless.”
The event took place in 190 cities and towns across Canada with tens of thousands of people hitting the streets.
First across the finish line
Richard Mallet was the first person to cross the finish line after running the 5K route.
“When I was asked to run today I said, ‘Why not?’ I needed to run anyways and it’s for a great cause,” said Mallet. “I love being part of a good energy, and this is definitely it.”
Cheerleaders from Harrison Trimble High School in Moncton welcomed participants at the finish line for the Coldest Night of the Year on Feb. 24, 2024.
The goal of Saturday’s fundraiser was $200,000.
Donations are still being accepted for the Coldest Night of the Year and can be made at the Youth Impact Jeunesse website.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
Liberals push for long-term House rule changes they say are needed to combat Conservative obstruction
The federal Liberals are trying once again to amend the House of Commons sitting schedule to allow for more late-night debates, a move they say is a result of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's party trying to turn the chamber into a 'place of dysfunction.'
US$1B donation from former professor to NYC medical school provides free tuition, forever
A former Albert Einstein College of Medicine professor is donating US$1 billion to the New York City school, the largest gift of its type ever given in the United States, to pay the tuition of all of its students, the institution said on Monday.
Chris Gauthier, 'Once Upon a Time' and Hallmark movies actor, dead at 48
Chris Gauthier, an actor whose credits included roles in “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka” and several popular Hallmark Channel projects, died on February 23, according to a statement posted by his agent. He was 48.
Kellogg's CEO faces backlash for saying people should eat cereal for dinner to save money
'Let them eat Corn Flakes' appears to be Kellogg's CEO Gary Pilnick’s advice to cash-strapped shoppers who are spending the highest portion of their income on food than at any point in the last 30 years.
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Why a crate of unopened boxes of hockey cards sold for millions of dollars
A case containing unopened boxes of rare 1979 hockey cards could contain at least one Wayne Gretzky rookie card worth millions of dollars.
Jodie Turner-Smith breaks silence on divorce from Joshua Jackson
Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing about her split from fellow actor, Joshua Jackson.
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Here's a breakdown of what the Doug Ford government is changing for Ontario universities and colleges
Here’s what you need to know about the changes being made to Ontario's universities and colleges.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario adds $1.3B in post-secondary funding, freezes tuition for three more years
Ontario's colleges and universities minister says the province will put an additional $1.3 billion over three years toward "stabilizing" post-secondary institutions but will keep tuition fees frozen for at least three more years.
-
Hamilton responding to cybersecurity incident
The City of Hamilton says it is responding to an 'ongoing' cybersecurity incident, the scope of which is unclear at this time.
Calgary
-
Some Alberta campers say new reservation site is 'a challenge'
Alberta's new camping reservation website had its first real test on Monday morning as thousands of outdoor enthusiasts went online to secure their favourite spots.
-
UCP government investing $1.2M in affordable housing maintenance
The UCP government will be investing $1.2M to help repair and maintain affordable and seniors housing in the province.
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
LA Kings to play game in Salt Lake City free of taxpayer dollars before heading to Quebec
The LA Kings will play a 2024 preseason game free of taxpayer dollars in the bettors' favourite next city to get an NHL expansion team... and it's not Quebec City. The Kings will play the Vegas Golden Knights in Salt Lake City.
-
What to do in Montreal this spring break
Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.
Edmonton
-
Parking ban for major roads starts Monday night
Parking will be banned on major roads starting Monday night as crews clean up the latest snowfall.
-
Edmonton club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting 5 women granted day parole
An Edmonton club promoter who was convicted of sexually assaulting five women has been granted day parole.
-
Criminal case against Alberta lifeguard dismissed in Fort McMurray drowning death
Charges against an Alberta lifeguard have been dismissed in connection with a 2020 drowning death in Fort McMurray.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
London
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
-
Mathyssen set to represent London-Fanshawe NDP in next election
Whenever the next federal election rolls around, the NDP party for London-Fanshawe has its candidate. At a meeting on Sunday, Lindsay Mathyssen was officially acclaimed as the candidate for the next election.
Winnipeg
-
Judge orders mental health assessment for Manitoba man accused of killing family
A judge has ordered a Manitoba man accused of killing five family members, including his three young children, to undergo a mental health assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
-
'Auntie style': What Indigenous youth want to see changed in Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous youth in Winnipeg have released a new report, calling for changes with how they’re treated in the health-care system.
-
Manitoba government runs ads and poll on temporary fuel-tax cut
The Manitoba government has to date budgeted $200,000 to advertise its temporary fuel-tax cut, the finance minister's office says, and is also running an opinion poll on the effectiveness of the ads.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
Person charged with murder in Alfred-Plantagenet suspicious death
A 30-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a suspicious death investigation in the Township of Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.
-
Severance packages for Watson, departed councillors cost Ottawa taxpayers $633,000
Former Mayor Jim Watson received more than $99,000 in severance from Ottawa taxpayers after leaving office in November 2022, as part of the "transition allowance" for outgoing elected officials.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. coroner to reveal how spree killer Myles Sanderson died in police custody
A coroner’s inquest into the death of Myles Sanderson is set to start on Monday.
-
Travel not recommended on highways surrounding Saskatoon as winter storm continues
Travel is not recommended on many highways surrounding Saskatoon Monday morning as an Alberta clipper system continues to bring snow and gusty winds to central Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd's mother urges MPs to pass online harms bill
The mother of a British Columbia teen who died by suicide after being targeted by online sextortion is pleading with federal lawmakers to pass a bill expected to be tabled in Parliament on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. RCMP say wanted man is 'armed and dangerous'
Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.
-
B.C. mineral exploration boss pays $80K to securities regulator for misconduct
The chief executive of a British Columbia lithium exploration company has paid $80,000 to the B.C. Securities Commission for making false statements and failing to disclose trades and shareholdings.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP asking premier to show results of India trip, other foreign travels
The Saskatchewan NDP are asking Premier Scott Moe to show the results of his foreign travels.
-
Battery Depot reopens on Albert Street following fire
After a fire destroyed much of the business last November, Battery Depot is reopening in Regina in a new location on Monday.
-
Injuries reported, over 50 residents displaced following fire at Regina apartment complex
A late night fire in south Regina led to pandemonium at an apartment complex not far from the University of Regina.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier highlights initiatives to combat speculation, boost housing supply
With just under eight months to go until B.C.'s election, the province's premier touted the NDP government's ongoing initiatives to combat speculation and increase housing availability at a news conference Monday.
-
B.C. mineral exploration boss pays $80K to securities regulator for misconduct
The chief executive of a British Columbia lithium exploration company has paid $80,000 to the B.C. Securities Commission for making false statements and failing to disclose trades and shareholdings.
-
B.C. RCMP say wanted man is 'armed and dangerous'
Mounties are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a raid on a rural property in British Columbia's southern Interior region failed to capture him.