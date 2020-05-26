HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old woman from Moncton is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Dieppe, N.B.

On Tuesday around 1 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Highway 15.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of an SUV travelling westbound on Highway 15 lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median. A tractor-trailer, also travelling westbound, was involved in the collision as well.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with what police believe to be minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.