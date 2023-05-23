Moon, Venus, and Mars will be visible together in Tuesday evening sky

A trio of celestial objects will be visible clustered together in the evening sky for the Maritimes Tuesday night.

The waxing crescent moon will be hanging above the western horizon after sunset. The bright object just to the south of the moon is the planet Venus. Just to the left of the main, fainter, but still visible to the naked eye, will be the planet Mars. The group will set on the northwestern horizon near, and shortly after, midnight.

There will be good viewing conditions late Tuesday evening for spotting the planets Venus and Mars near the crescent moon.

Night sky viewing conditions will be good Tuesday night for most of the Maritimes. Some marine cloud and fog is expected to build on the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia in the late evening and overnight. Early morning risers may be able to spot the planet Jupiter rising above the eastern horizon just before sunrise Wednesday morning.

Cool to chilly temperatures are expected Tuesday night with a lingering frost advisory for eastern Nova Scotia. Some low temperatures away from the coast may fall into a range of 0 to 4 degrees.

Environment Canada recommends preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees are taken in areas under the advisory.

A frost advisory is in effect for eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday night.

Cloud and fog will dissipate or retreat to the coast Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon is expected to be mainly sunny for most of the Maritimes. The exception will be increasing cloudiness and the arrival of some light rain/showers for northern New Brunswick through the day.

Rain and showers arrive for northern areas of New Brunswick Wednesday. The wet weather will be more widespread for the Maritimes Thursday.

That rain will be running ahead of a cold front that will move into the Maritimes Wednesday night. Rain and showers are forecasted to be more widespread for the Maritimes Thursday as the system continues to move through. At this time, it looks like it will be a light-to-moderate rainfall with totals of 15 mm or less for most of the region. Locally higher amounts approaching 30 mm or more may be possible in northwestern New Brunswick and Cape Breton.

