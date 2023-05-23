Moon, Venus, and Mars will be visible together in Tuesday evening sky

The planet Venus is seen near a waxing crescent moon, over the village of Podolye, Russia, 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) The planet Venus is seen near a waxing crescent moon, over the village of Podolye, Russia, 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of St. Petersburg, on Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island