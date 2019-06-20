

CTV Atlantic





A moose on the loose caused a lot of commotion in a popular Fredericton park Thursday morning.

Police were warning people not to get too close to the moose, which was taking a leisurely stroll through Wilmot Park.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources had to administer two doses of a tranquilizer drug before the animal could be safely loaded onto a truck and removed from the park.

The ordeal lasted several hours and provided some excitement for onlookers, including a group of people who were lawn bowling in the park.

“It was kind of crazy because there was police driving all over the park and people with what looked like rifles, but they were obviously stun darts, that they were trying to slow the moose down with,” said lawn bowler Pat Beggs. “They’d get close and … she would take off and they’d miss her.”

DNR officials have not said where they were taking the moose.