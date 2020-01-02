HALIFAX -- More than a week after cannabis products became available for purchase across Canada, Nova Scotia cannabis retailers are still completely sold out, but expect a restock soon.

Edible cannabis products arrived in a dozen NSLC locations across the province on Dec. 23 and had completely sold out by Christmas Eve, but stores should be receiving more products Friday.

"By Friday all of our cannabis stores will have a second delivery of soft chews and chocolate available to our customers," said NSLC Cannabis spokeswoman Beverly Ware. "It is a limited delivery and that's expected to be the case for a while."

Nova Scotia became one of the first provinces to offer the products, which became legal for stores to order on Dec. 17.

Products include chocolates and soft chews, along with teas and vape pens.

They are currently only available in store, with online ordering expected to begin Monday.