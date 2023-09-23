Atlantic

    • More help offered to 100 people forced to flee fire-damaged Fredericton apartments

    Community groups in New Brunswick are coming together to help more than 100 people in Fredericton who fled a burning apartment building last Thursday.

    The Canadian Red Cross issued a statement today saying volunteers have arranged emergency hotel stays, meals and financial aid for 20 tenants in 11 apartments.

    The Red Cross says most tenants have arranged to stay with relatives and friends, or at hotels they booked themselves or through their insurance.

    The Salvation Army is also providing tenants with food vouchers and vouchers for clothing from its Thrift Store on Main Street.

    Meanwhile, the nearby Christ Central Church is accepting donations of new or used clothing and footwear, and the local Jean Coutu pharmacy is accepting financial donations.

    The fire inside the four-storey building broke out Thursday on Clark Street, in the city's north end.

    The building was badly damaged but no injuries were reported.

    Displaced tenants have yet to be allowed to retrieve personal effects, as the New Brunswick Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2023.

