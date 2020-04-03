HALIFAX -- Two more employees at the Admiral Long Term Care Centre in Dartmouth, N.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of staff affected at the facility to three.

A spokesperson for the GEM Health Care Group says all residents at the long-term care facility have been tested for the virus and are waiting on results.

In a statement posted to its website, the facility says it is working with the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness, Nova Scotia Health Authority, and Public Health to notify residents, family, and staff of the GEM community.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors and senior management, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to all of our employees that make up the GEM family. You continue to care for and support our residents and each other during these challenging times. Without you we would not be able to provide the best possible care and to keep our residents both safe and comfortable,” said Syed M Hussain, CEO of the GEM Health Care Group, in the statement.

“We truly cannot thank you all enough for your continued dedication towards protecting our vulnerable population and we will keep doing everything we can to create a safe environment for both our employees and residents.”