More than 30 cm of spring snow expected for parts of the Maritimes this weekend

I’d call it the Maritimes’ own version of Sheila’s Brush.

Sheila’s Brush is Newfoundland weather folklore that expects a storm to follow shortly after St. Patrick’s Day, with the storm “brushing out” the last of winter. Given the stormy weather lined up for the weekend in the Maritimes, I think this one could qualify.

A mix of heavy snow and heavy rain comes through this weekend. The most snow is expected in northern and central areas of New Brunswick.

New Brunswick

A chance of flurries Saturday morning will be followed by snow developing through the afternoon. Snow will then be heavy for northern and central areas of New Brunswick by the evening. Snow changing through to ice pellets and freezing rain to rain is expected Saturday evening and night for southern New Brunswick. The mix of weather will be clearing the province, west-to-east, through Sunday morning.

The most snow is expected in the area from near Woodstock north to Grand Falls and then northeast towards communities like Bathurst and Miramichi. This will be a very heavy spring snow with potential amounts of 20 to 45 cm. The very northwestern corner of the province, the area from Edmundston to Campbellton-Dalhousie, could finish a bit lower with 10 to 20 cm of snow. Fredericton could pick up 10 to 20 cm of accumulation in a heavy mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Rain totals in southern New Brunswick could be as much as 20 to 60 mm.

Expect snow-covered roads and winter driving conditions to develop across much of central and northern New Brunswick Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

Southerly gusts in southern New Brunswick could peak as high as 50 to 70 km/h Saturday night. A northwest wind with gusts of 20 to 50 km/h is expected for Sunday.

Weather conditions deteriorate across the Maritimes Saturday evening and night.

Nova Scotia

Some light snow or flurries will develop across mainland Nova Scotia Saturday afternoon. Localized snow amounts of one to five cm is possible. Temperatures rise Saturday night and rain, heavy at times, will develop. The rain will continue into Sunday morning and then will clear west-to-east through Sunday afternoon. The last of the rain may turn to a brief period of snow before clearing.

Rain totals of 20 to 60 mm are expected. There is a risk of some freezing rain in Cumberland/Colchester Counties Saturday evening.

Pooling water could lead to hydroplaning conditions on the roads. Heavy and wind-blown rain may reduce visibility at times.

A south wind will increase to include gusts of 50 to 80 km/h Saturday night. Due to the topography of the Highlands, gusts in northern Inverness County could reach 100+ km/h. The wind will become northwest with gusts of 30 to 60 km/h Sunday afternoon.

The mix of snow and rain will clear the Maritimes, west-to-east, Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon.

Prince Edward Island

Snow will reach Prince Edward Island by late Saturday afternoon. The snow will change through to ice pellets and freezing rain to rain Saturday night. Prince County could remain in a mixture of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain until early Sunday morning. The rain will clear P.E.I. through Sunday afternoon. The last of the rain may turn briefly back to a period of snow.

Initial snow should be limited to five cm or less for most of P.E.I. Parts of Prince County could see five to 15 cm as the snow and ice pellets may persist longer into Saturday night before turning to rain. Rain amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected.

Watch for some greasy road conditions and reduced visibility Saturday evening as the snow initially arrives.

Southerly wind gusts will peak in the range of 50 to 80 km/h early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the wind will become northwest with gusts of 30 to 60 km/h.

High and gusty southerly winds are expected for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. Saturday night into early Sunday morning.