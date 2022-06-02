More than 350 graduating N.S. nurses accept jobs in the province

Hundred of nurses graduating from Nova Scotia programs this year will stay in the province.

According to a news release from the province’s Health and Wellness Department, more than 350 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses have started to work, or have accepted offers to work, with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health between January and September.

Kellyn Morrison, a recent graduate of St. Francis Xavier University’s nursing program, now works at the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax. The 21-year-old says it’s a great place to build your career.

“I’ve always wanted to help other people through a difficult time in their life and help them be the healthiest they can be. There’s lots of opportunity here.”

The province says hiring is ongoing and it expects the number of hired nurses, like Kellyn, will rise in the coming months.

“Last fall, we said we would offer all nurses graduating from Nova Scotia’s universities and community colleges a job in the province,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson. “Hundreds of nurses are working or accepting offers to work in communities across Nova Scotia. We’re so glad to have them on board and look forward to supporting them throughout their careers.”

Nova Scotia sees about 450 registered nurses and about 250 licensed practical nurses graduate each year from programs at Dalhousie University, St. Francis Xavier University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne and Nova Scotia Community College.

Premier Tim Houston says getting more nurses into Nova Scotia’s health-care system is welcome news.

“We are committed to better access to care for Nova Scotians and better working conditions for our health-care workers,” said Houston. “Getting more nurses into the system is a key part of this work. I made a commitment to Nova Scotia’s nursing students – if you want to work here there is a place for you. I’m happy to see so many students have answered that call.”

The graduating nurses will be working in all areas of health-care, including medical/surgical units and other areas, such as critical care, women’s and children’s health, mental health and addictions, primary health care and seniors and long-term care.