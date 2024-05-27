ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • P.E.I. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    

    A Prince Edward Island man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday.

    Members of the Kings District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Whim Road (Route 316) around 10:50 p.m.

    According to a news release from police on Monday, a 46-year-old man from Kings County was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

