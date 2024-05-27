P.E.I. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash

A Prince Edward Island man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday.

Members of the Kings District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Whim Road (Route 316) around 10:50 p.m.

According to a news release from police on Monday, a 46-year-old man from Kings County was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

