HALIFAX -- More than 64 per cent of New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The province's online dashboard shows the province has given 445,691 second doses, which represents 64.3 per cent of the eligible population.

New Brunswick has administered 564,857 first doses, or 81.5 per cent, and collectively equalling 1,010,548 doses.

The province is set to move into the Green phase of reopening on July 30, this coming Friday, where all public health restrictions will be lifted.

NO NEW CASES

Public health is reporting no new cases again Sunday as the active number drops to six.

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has reported 2,350 cases of COVID-19, 46 deaths, and 2,297 recoveries.