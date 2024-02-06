15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting

ATLANTIC
    A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported shot fired in a Sands Drive residence around 9:20 p.m. on Monday. Police found a 16-year-old youth suffering from a gunshot wound who was soon taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    The release says the victim has since died. The death is being investigated as a homicide, although police believe it is an isolated incident.

    Officers arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the investigation and on Tuesday he appeared in court to be charged with manslaughter.

    The accused was remanded into custody and he’s scheduled to go back to court on Wednesday.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 1-888-506-7267, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

