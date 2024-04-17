ATLANTIC
More

    • 2 men charged for allegedly assaulting people during home invasion in Durham, N.S.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Two men from Pictou, N.S., are facing assault and break-in charges after an alleged violent home invasion in Durham on April 9.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported break-in at a West River Drive residence around 11:30 p.m. They learned two men had allegedly forced their way into the home and attacked a 62-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man. The suspects also damaged vehicles in the driveway as they fled the scene.

    One of the victims recognized the suspects and gave their names to the police. Officers found and arrested the men without incident.

    Jared Hugh Sutherland, 23, was charged with:

    • theft
    • two counts of assault causing bodily harm
    • breaking and entering committing offence
    • two counts of mischief
    • overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence
    • uttering threats

    Nathan David Gormley, 26, is facing charges of:

    • theft
    • two counts of assault causing bodily harm
    • breaking and entering committing offence
    • two counts of mischief
    • assault
    • uttering threats

    Both men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter banned from NBA

    Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter has been handed a lifetime ban from The National Basketball Association (NBA) following an investigation which found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors, the league says.

    Earthquake jolts southern Japan

    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 hit southern Japan late on Wednesday, said the Japan Meteorological Agency, without issuing a tsunami warning.

    Ancient skeletons unearthed in France reveal Mafia-style killings

    More than 5,500 years ago, two women were tied up and probably buried alive in a ritual sacrifice, using a form of torture associated today with the Italian Mafia, according to an analysis of skeletons discovered at an archeological site in southwest France.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News