2 men charged for allegedly assaulting people during home invasion in Durham, N.S.

Two men from Pictou, N.S., are facing assault and break-in charges after an alleged violent home invasion in Durham on April 9.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported break-in at a West River Drive residence around 11:30 p.m. They learned two men had allegedly forced their way into the home and attacked a 62-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man. The suspects also damaged vehicles in the driveway as they fled the scene.

One of the victims recognized the suspects and gave their names to the police. Officers found and arrested the men without incident.

Jared Hugh Sutherland, 23, was charged with:

theft

two counts of assault causing bodily harm

breaking and entering committing offence

two counts of mischief

overcoming resistance to the commission of an offence

uttering threats

Nathan David Gormley, 26, is facing charges of:

theft

two counts of assault causing bodily harm

breaking and entering committing offence

two counts of mischief

assault

uttering threats

Both men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on April 29.

