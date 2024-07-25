Man arrested after driving truck onto golf course: N.S. RCMP

A 32-year-old man who allegedly drove a truck onto a Comeauville, N.S., golf course is now under house arrest.

According to an RCMP news release, an officer patrolling Highway 1 near Church Point spotted a black pickup truck with no licence plate around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not pull over.

The driver, identified as Zacharie David Jovitt Thibault from Meteghan, allegedly turned onto PF Comeau Road at a high rate of speed. The office stopped pursuing the truck out of concern for public safety and saw it go onto a golf course and into a wooded area.

Police later found the truck abandoned near the end of the course. The investigation determined alcohol was a factor in the incident.

Officers found and arrested Thibault at a Comeauville residence early Thursday morning.

Thibault was charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from a peace officer

impaired operation of a conveyance

mischief

three counts of failure to comply with an order

Thibault was released on conditions, which include house arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 12.

