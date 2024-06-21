ATLANTIC
    • 25-year-old driver charged for stunting on N.S. highway

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    A 25-year-old driver is facing a stunting charge for allegedly driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on a Nova Scotia highway Friday morning.

    According to a news release from Halifax Regional Police, an officer spotted a vehicle travelling at 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 118 around 8:05 a.m.

    The driver received a $2,422.50 fine, six points on his record, and a seven-day suspension.

