    • 28-year-old man facing attempted murder charge after Frankville, N.S., shooting

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    A 28-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charged after an alleged shooting in Frankville, N.S., on Thursday night.

    Police responded to a report of a woman being shot at a Havre Boucher Road home around 7:30 p.m., according to an RCMP news release. Officers arrested Francis Scott Durley at the scene.

    Police say several adults and children were in the home during the incident. Durley and the victim are known to each other.

    Durley was charged with:

    • attempted murder
    • four counts of pointing a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • two counts of uttering threats
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm

    Durley was remanded into custody and he will appear in court on Wednesday.

