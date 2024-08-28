36K Nova Scotians went to food banks in three months: Feed N.S. executive director

Thirty-six thousand individual Nova Scotians received support from food banks between April and June, according to the outgoing executive director of Feed Nova Scotia.

“That up nine per cent from last year, and last year was an all-time high,” Nick Jennery told CTV News Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko during an interview Wednesday.

Jennery said ongoing issues like the rising costs of living are contributing to food insecurity for thousands of Nova Scotians, and he notes the transition from summer to fall is only going to make things harder for some people.

“If you’re living a life of food insecurity, you live a life of daily struggles,” he said. “Add to that the cost of back-to-school (and) that just elevates the anxiety. Approximately a third of the households getting support from food banks have children.”

Jennery – noting that many Nova Scotians earn less than $20 an hour – cited a recent study from the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives that found the living wage in Halifax is around $28.

“We’re in the affordability crisis,” he said. “The gap is widening. Thirteen per cent of the people supported by food banks are first-time users. Twenty-two per cent say their primary source of income is from employment.”

Jennery said Feed Nova Scotia spends $20,000 on backpacks ahead of the school season. He noted volunteers at food banks are working hard to help those in need.

“There’s a face and story to every one of those numbers,” he said. “That a hard emotional reality to carry. What I see food banks and communities doing is very inspiring. Collectively, we’re trying to ease the burden for those who can’t afford them.”

Jennery said he is stepping down as executive director after 10 years with Feed Nova Scotia. Ash Avery, former executive director of the Coverdale Justice Society, will step into the role on Sept. 3.

