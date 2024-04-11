51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders received a report of the crash on Highway 485 around 7 a.m.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.