51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders received a report of the crash on Highway 485 around 7 a.m.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.
BREAKING O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76
O.J. Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.
Entry to housing market feels out of reach for 76% of non-owners: CIBC poll
A new poll done for CIBC says 76 per cent of Canadians who don't own a property say entry to the housing market feels out of reach.
Gas tank may leak, causing fire, Ford says in recall impacting thousands of vehicles in Canada
Ford recalled 2,950 small SUVs in Canada over gas leaks that may cause fires, a Ford Canada spokesperson told CTVNews.ca in an email Thursday.
Pacific castaways' 'HELP' sign sparks U.S. rescue mission -- and an unexpected family reunion
A U.S. Navy and Coast Guard operation on Tuesday rescued three mariners stranded on a tiny Pacific Ocean islet for more than a week after the trio spelled out 'HELP' using palm fronds laid on a white-sand beach.
Jay Leno granted conservatorship of wife Mavis Leno's estate
Jay Leno's request for a conservatorship of his wife Mavis Leno's estate was granted on Tuesday during a hearing in a Los Angeles courtroom.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Lithium-ion battery fires on the rise across Canada, fire chiefs warn
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are on the rise across Canada, according to the organization that represents the country's fire chiefs, prompting warnings from fire services, injury law firms and even Health Canada.
opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security
As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Man, 30, dead after triple shooting in downtown Toronto: police
Toronto police say a 30-year-old man is dead after gunfire erupted on a downtown sidewalk as bars were clearing out early Thursday.
Ontario couple missed 2 days of their week-long vacation due to a flight delay and cancellation. Here's why they were denied compensation
An Ontario couple planned to celebrate their anniversary at a resort in Jamaica in February. Despite meticulously planning the trip, their WestJet flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport had been abruptly cancelled.
Man sent to hospital with serious burns following apartment fire
One person is in hospital after a fire in a four-storey apartment building forced dozens of residents to out of their homes Wednesday night.
Chiniki First Nation buys majority stake in Symons Valley Ranch
A recent $10 million investment into Symons Valley Ranch gives Chiniki First Nation majority ownership of the historic 12.4-hectare site located in northwest Calgary.
Alberta tables gatekeeper bill on federal funding, cites housing money as last straw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a gatekeeping law that would allow the province to veto any future deal struck between municipalities and the federal government.
Police searching across Greater Montreal after alleged gang member killed
Police officers are conducting numerous searches in the Greater Montreal area in relation to the death a man believed to be involved with gangs.
Specialized nurse practitioners can now take charge of patients on list for family doctor
As of next week, certain nurse practitioners specializing in primary care will be able to take charge of patients waiting for a family doctor.
'We have reached a tipping point': Ottawa Mission calls for new federal funding to support newcomers
The Ottawa Mission is calling on the federal government to introduce sweeping policy changes to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers, including establishing new welcoming centres, as newcomers to Canada continue to put a strain on the shelter system in the capital.
-
NEW TODAY Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup
Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer. Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.
Ottawa man facing charges in December's shooting on Michele Drive
The Ottawa Police Service says an 18-year-old man is facing charges related to the shooting that happened last December on Michèle Drive in Ottawa's west end.
City hall generated a whopping $31-million dollar surplus in 2023 municipal budget
Just weeks after wrapping up difficult multi-year budget deliberations, council is receiving an financial update about how a financial windfall left over from 2023 will be redistributed.
'Futuristic' convenience store now open in London
London is home to a new self-service convenience store. There's no one cashing customers out — it's all done with a smart-phone.
Barrie high school remains closed after fire in washroom
Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school for several days after a fire on Wednesday.
Brazen restaurant robber busted by police
A man wearing a disguise robbed a Collingwood restaurant Wednesday night.
Unexpected guest makes brief appearance live on air with KC Colby
Viewers were treated to an unexpected guest during CTV Weather Specialist KC Colby's weather segment on Wednesday.
From heart attack to transplant: How a northern Ont. man survived health scare
The former CEO of Sudbury’s Science North has a new lease on life these days thanks to the generosity of a heart donor.
Sudbury police arrest armed robbery suspect at Wahnapitae home
A youth accused of robbing a Lasalle Boulevard store last week was arrested at a home in the Greater Sudbury community of Wahnapitae on Wednesday afternoon, police say.
BREAKING Police raid Cambridge spa as part of human trafficking investigation
Waterloo regional police conducted a search warrant Thursday at a business and a home in Cambridge as result of a human trafficking investigation.
Unidentified metal object crashes through roof of Kitchener, Ont. home
A family in Kitchener, Ont. says a hunk of metal fell out of the sky Monday morning and smashed through their home.
Parolee now wanted for Windsor home invasion and jewelry heist: Police
Windsor Police are releasing an image of the man they believe was part of a robbery on March 18.
Chatham man charged after flicking marijuana cigarette at woman
A Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon after a dispute over parking.
Public consultation approaching for Jackson Park Bandshell
The City of Windsor will host a public information session to get feedback on what to do with the Jackson Park Bandshell. On April 25, people will have the opportunity to provide input and share their vision for the bandshell's future.
Former teacher sentenced to 33 months for child luring
A former teacher faces 33 months in prison for child luring.
Plates sold by WSO being recalled due to lead
A plate set sold by the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra (WSO) has been recalled as it contains lead in excess of allowable limits.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
'We're coping with it day to day': Regina actor and model dies unexpectedly
A Regina man who died unexpectedly is being remembered for his talents and as a family man.
'Futile': Saskatoon city council, police grapple with perceptions of crime in Fairhaven
City councillors heard crime concerns from residents Wednesday after receiving a joint report by Saskatoon police the fire department about community changes following the opening of a major emergency shelter.
Family seeks justice and support after tragic impaired driving incident
Nearly a year has passed since Charlene Fineday's family was devastated. Her son, Darnell, was struck by an impaired driver, leaving him crippled and non-verbal.
Four witnesses speak at trial for Sask. man accused of abducting daughter
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson continued Wednesday with four more witnesses taking the stand to testify.
Studies on B.C. safer supply emerge, finding different answers to different questions
Peer-reviewed research is emerging about the possible impacts of British Columbia's safer supply program, which provides prescription alternatives to toxic illicit drugs, with two studies in international medical journals casting the strategy in a different light.
B.C. set to make primary health care announcement
The province is set to provide an update Thursday on efforts to boost primary health care.
Arizona Coyotes edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in OT
Quinn Hughes doesn't think his Vancouver Canucks should have had to rally in the third period Wednesday night.
B.C. man acquitted of manslaughter after fatal fight at house party
A Vancouver Island man has been acquitted of manslaughter after he violently defended himself in an altercation with a 53-year-old attacker following an alcohol-fuelled house party.
'It's a marriage of old and new': Province officially opens newly renovated Victoria High School
After a long four-year renovation of Victoria High School, some would say what was old is new again. Others dispute that.
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.