51-year-old man dead after N.B. car crash

    A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Canaan Station, N.B., Wednesday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency responders received a report of the crash on Highway 485 around 7 a.m.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

    An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

    The investigation is ongoing.

