61-year-old Moncton man gets three-year sentence for child pornography

A 61-year-old Moncton, N.B., man was recently sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The RCMP’s Internet Child Exploitation unit launched an investigation after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in April 2022, according to a police news release. Officers executed a search warrant at an Atlantic Avenue home in Moncton and arrested George Humphrey Lawrence on Nov. 8, 2022.

Police also seized several electronic devices.

Lawrence was charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography on Feb. 2, 2023. He pleaded guilty to all charges on Aug. 8, 2024, according to the release.

Along with the three-year prison sentence, Lawrence was ordered to register with the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and not communicate with anyone under the age of 16 for 20 years following his release.

