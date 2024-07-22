ATLANTIC
More

    • 78-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash: N.S. RCMP

    Share

    A 78-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in First South, N.S., on Sunday.

    According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the reported crash on Highway 332 around 3:30 p.m. They learned two people in a Harley-Davidson trike motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

    The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 76-year-old driver was flown to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News