78-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash: N.S. RCMP

A 78-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in First South, N.S., on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to the reported crash on Highway 332 around 3:30 p.m. They learned two people in a Harley-Davidson trike motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the 76-year-old driver was flown to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.