79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of an individual firing shots at a vehicle driven by a woman known to him on Monday. Police arrested the man and later seized two firearms and ammunition.
Roland Chester Potter was charged with:
- assault
- discharging a firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- failure to comply with a probation order
Potter was remanded into custody and he will appear in court on Aug. 14.
