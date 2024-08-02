79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.

ATLANTIC
    A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a report of an individual firing shots at a vehicle driven by a woman known to him on Monday. Police arrested the man and later seized two firearms and ammunition.

    Roland Chester Potter was charged with:

    • assault
    • discharging a firearm with intent
    • careless use of a firearm
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Potter was remanded into custody and he will appear in court on Aug. 14.

