A look at heat and humidex statistics in the Maritimes

A stagnant weather pattern left the Maritimes in a stagnant, southwest flow of wind for much of the first half of July. This resulted in warm, humid air moving up the eastern seaboard of the United States into the region. Temperature and humidex values reached heat-warning criteria for several days.

Typical July or something more?

Looking at the provincial capital areas, halfway through the month max temperature and humidex statistics are already topping 30-year averages taken from 1991 to 2020.

Days with a humidex equal to or more than 35 C is particularly up when compared to the average. Humidity has definitely been a factor during this hot stretch.

A look at some of the heat statistics for the month so far around the provincial capital areas of the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

All-time humidex values for July have not been met so far this month.

For Fredericton, the highest humidex reading in July 2024 so far has been 38 C. The extreme is 44.5 C, reported on July 10, 1955.

For Halifax, the highest humidex reading in July 2024 so far has been 39 C. The extreme is 42.4 C, reported on July 21, 1977.

For Charlottetown, the highest humidex reading in July 2024 so far has been 38 C. The extreme is 40.6 C, reported on July 19, 1982.

Humidity falls for Friday

There is still some relief from the muggy air in the forecast for the end of this week.

Behind a cold front cross in the region on Thursday, which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, less humid air will filter into the region for Friday and the weekend.

A cold front across the Maritimes Thursday will allow less humid air to move in for Friday and the weekend. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

That will bring relief to the high humidex we’ve been experiencing this week. It will still be warm-to-hot July weather for the most part. Many communities can expect to reach highs of 24-to-28 C through that stretch of days.