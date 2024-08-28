N.S. union says it wants health-care deal, province warns of potential strike
Contract talks between health-care workers, their unions, and the province are entering the final day of conciliation talks on Thursday. If an agreement can’t be reached, a strike looms.
Sandra Mullen, president of the Nova Scotia General Employees Union (NSGEU), is representing a council of health-care unions and leading the negotiations for more than 9,000 healthcare employees.
"The premier (Tim Houston) was elected on a promise to fix health care," said Mullen. "And these folks are an important part of that health-care equation -- doctors know it, and nurses know it."
On Tuesday, Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness shared a letter written by Minister Michelle Thompson, urging the leadership of Nova Scotia Health and the IWK to prepare for potential labour disruptions.
“I find myself compelled to urge you to begin to plan for labour disruption. It shouldn’t come to this, but it might," wrote Thompson.
The nearly 9,000 employees have been without a contract since October 2023 and the current negotiations have been difficult, wrote Thompson.
A conciliator has been brought in to help in the final four days of talks but Thursday marks the deadline when talks will end.
That will mark five months of negotiations, which includes nine full days of bargaining since March, said Thompson.
"Tough but fair and focused on a negotiated settlement" has been the approach of the government, wrote Thompson.
Mullen called the release of the letter to the media "weird," catching the union by surprise and potentially jeopardizing the final day of talks.
"Are they indicating that Thursday is a waste of a day?" asked Mullen. "Certainly without that letter, we were prepared and are prepared. We have done our work, our team wants to get a deal."
Those 9,000 employees work in more than 170 different occupations across NS Health, the IWK and other areas of the hospital and health-care system, a large health team made up of employees who are not doctors and nurses, said Mullen.
That includes key sectors like diagnostic imaging, laboratory technicians, respiratory, hearing, speech and cancer care therapists, to and physical therapy specialists, along with mental health and addictions employees and more.
If an agreement isn't reached, a strike could follow, although employees declared essential by the labour board and agreed to between the union and employer would legally be required to stay on the job.
Mullen says any strike action among employees would still impact health services overall.
"It's going to postpone and delay services that Nova Scotians need," said Mullen.
Working conditions are the main issue and need to be addressed, said Mullen, from low wages to staffing shortages and issues with recruitment and retention.
Thompson writes significant wage increases are on the table, but at the same time, "we have to be mindful of the taxpayer and make sure that we only commit to what is affordable to taxpayers.”
