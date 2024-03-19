Addictions support centre opens in Cape Breton

A new addictions care facility opened in North Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the outpatient North Sydney Recovery Support Centre seeks to help people struggling with substance use and gambling disorders. The staff includes a nurse practitioner, community outreach workers, a physician, and nurse rehabilitation counsellors.

“People living with often complicated addictive disorders and their loved ones in North Sydney will benefit from the addition of a recovery support centre, an addiction care hub focused on providing skilled addiction-related support and care,” said Dr. Dave Martell, physician lead of addictions medicine, mental health and addictions program with Nova Scotia Health, in the release. “The centres are designed to provide quality outpatient treatment that is accessible and less intrusive, helping people to achieve their goals while continuing to live their lives.”

The centre, located at 116 King St., does not require health-care provider referrals. Appointments can be made by call 1-855-922-1122.

