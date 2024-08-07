Airbnb registration regulations in Nova Scotia start next month

New regulations for short-term rentals such as Airbnb will kick in next month across Nova Scotia.

According to a news release from the province, the Short-term Rentals Registration Act now requires all short-term rentals and tourist accommodations pay annual registration rates ranging from $50 to $2,000 per unit depending on their location and type of accommodation.

Short-term rentals in areas with a strong need for housing will see higher rates.

“Nova Scotians need housing. We know many houses and apartments that could potentially be long-term homes are being rented short term,” said John Lohr, minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in the release. “We’re working to get more homes built. In the meantime, these changes will help address the urgent need for housing now.”

The release notes there is a projected shortage of 41,200 housing units by 2027-2028.

The act also requires the short-term rentals and tourist accommodations provide proof of compliance with municipal bylaws and other supporting documentation.

Non-compliant or unregistered short-term rental operators could see fines up to $100,000.

The release says there are currently 7,193 short-term rentals registered with the province.

The new regulations officially start on Sept. 30.

