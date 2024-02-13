Airline offers routes from Halifax to Toronto, Florida this summer
Canada Jetlines is expanding to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport by offering routes to Toronto and Florida this summer.
According to a Tuesday news release from the airline, the flights will connect Halifax to Toronto and Orlando twice weekly starting in June. The expansion represents the second Canadian destination for the company, which originally launched in 2022.
“We are thrilled to expand service this summer to our second Canadian city, Halifax,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Jetlines. “As the airline offering the most direct service from Halifax to Orlando this summer, we’re bringing the magic of travel to even more Canadians.”
The company’s flights to Toronto and Orlando will start on June 3 and 2, respectively, and will run until late October. The airline will also offer flights from those destinations back to Halifax.
