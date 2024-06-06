Anne Murray tribute show will feature musician’s original guitarist

An upcoming tribute show for Nova Scotia-born singer Anne Murray hopes to recapture the energy of the famed musicians’ performances by bringing one of her original guitarists onboard.

The Music of Anne Murray will feature vocals by singer Jenn Sheppard, backup work from the Vinyl 33 Band, and the guitar stylings of George Hebert, who played with Murray around the world for 30 years.

“(Anne) is very easy to play with,” Hebert said. “She somehow puts out 100 per cent every night whether (or not) she’s feeling that well.”

Sheppard said Murray’s music has a wide appeal because of its ability to transcend generations.

“I think when you listen to an Anne Murray song, you’re immediately transported back to some formative memory,” she said. “She spanned so many generations, your grandma might have been listening to her, but so were the kids and that’s because her songs were played at weddings and at birthdays and any kind of gathering.

“Her songs have stood the test of time. They just make you feel good. It’s a show dedicated to the awesomeness of Anne Murray.”

The show will run at the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre at 8 p.m. on Friday, the Knox United Church in Lower Sackville at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and the Miles MacDonald Performance Centre in Guysborough at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

