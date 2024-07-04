Art program for cancer patients brings new exhibition to Cape Breton

An art program that helps people affected by cancer with their creative projects is putting on a new exhibition at the Cape Breton University Art Gallery this month.

The Art of Living has put on exhibitions for the last 12 years, highlighting the experiences of people who have carried the heavy burden of cancer.

“It’s given me a hobby I’ve never had before and it’s a way to take my mind off things some days,” said participant Wendy Clarke, who is a cancer patient. “It helps me relax and enjoy things.”

Clarke’s piece features a line from 1963 to 2024 with painted images that represent meaningful things in her life.

David P. Stephens, who has been a professional artist since 1984, has been involved in the program for 10 years.

“I lost both my parents to cancer and lost friends to cancer so I gained a broader understanding of the patient perspective,” he said. “Being involved with patients…you know that you’re guiding them and helping them and facilitating towards create a piece of artwork.

“You’re not there as an art therapist, but what both of you are doing does become therapeutic.”

The exhibition runs until Aug. 16.

