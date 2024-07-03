Atlantic Memorial Park in Cape Breton open to public

It's been years in the making, but as of Wednesday people can pay at the door to check out a cliff-side war memorial next to the ocean in Sydney Mines, N.S.

"The first thought that came into my head was, 'My gosh, my dad was right when he was talking about this,’” said Anne Irons, one of the visitors who came out for the grand opening of Phase 1A of Atlantic Memorial Park.

The latest phase of the remembrance project includes a revamped Chapel Point Battery - with interpretive displays and memorabilia - and a completed walking path between the park and nearby Lockman’s Beach.

Irons said it all brought back childhood memories of stories her father used to tell her about what the place looked like during the Second World War.

"What a job that's been done,” Irons said. “It's amazing how hard they've worked, and there's a lot here. There's a lot here for people to see and a lot here for people to be proud of."

The work to turn the ruins into a memorial park began in 2017.

After a long COVID delay, finally being able to welcome people through the gates makes the finish line - which is still years away - look more attainable for members of the Atlantic Memorial Park Society.

"The endgame vision, of course, is to provide a seaside journey of remembrance that brings Canada's military history home,” said board chair Brian Gallop. “Many of the people in North America don't get a chance to see the monuments and the memorabilia that is present in Europe."

Now the park is open to the public, one of the hopes is tourism dollars will help the final phases of the project.

"We had been told, 'You'd better get open first, because if you're not open it will be difficult to get any funding,’” said board member Cyril Aker.

The project has received government funding and plenty of donations to help get to this point.

"People said we couldn't do it, and some people say we still can't do it,” Aker said. “Well, guess what? It's here, and we're going to keep going on."

The next phases include plans in the coming years for a Mi'kmaq encampment, picnic grounds on the beach, and a monument and visitors' centre.

Check out a photo gallery on the park here.

