Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer
One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.
According to a news release from Live Nation, Billy Idol, the performer behind big songs like “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” and “Dancing with Myself,” will bring his “Rebel Yell Canada 2024” tour to Moncton, Halifax, and St. John’s in August.
Canadian Hall of Fame inductees Platinum Blonde will be part of the tour, which starts on July 30 in Vancouver.
Idol will play at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Aug. 21, the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Aug. 23, and the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s on Aug. 25.
General tickets will be on sale on Friday.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
DEVELOPING Total solar eclipse exits North America on Newfoundland's eastern coast
A total solar eclipse has crossed over parts of Canada, plunging Earth-bound audiences into a moment of darkness and shared celestial wonder.
WATCH Total solar eclipse seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
Doug Ford directs LCBO to go back to using single-use paper bags
Paper bags could soon return to the LCBO following a request from Ontario’s premier.
RBC terminates Nadine Ahn as CFO following probe into personal relationship
Royal Bank of Canada says it has terminated chief financial officer Nadine Ahn following an investigation into a personal relationship she allegedly had with another employee.
Canada unveils updated defence policy, plan to spend $73B over 20 years on renewing military capacity
Canada's military will take a bigger role in the North over the next two decades as climate change and increasingly aggressive foes threaten Arctic sovereignty, says a new defence policy document released Monday.
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes abortion limits should be left to the states, in a video released Monday declining to endorse a national ban after months of mixed messages and speculation.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Total solar eclipse reaches its peak in Ontario
A total solar eclipse is now at its peak in Ontario. Here's what you need to know.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES The Toronto Blue Jays play their home opener today. What to know
The Toronto Blue Jays are finally back home.
Calgary
-
Eclipse watchers meet at Calgary science centre for the big event
Millions of people across the country will be keeping their eyes on the skies on Monday and one of the busiest places in Calgary for eclipse watchers is the TELUS Spark Science Centre.
-
Alberta minor hockey volunteer charged in alleged sexual assault involving teenage boys
A volunteer with the Sundre Minor Hockey Association is facing several charges related to an alleged sexual assault involving teenagers.
-
WATCH
WATCH Total solar eclipse seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
Edmonton
-
What Edmontonians need to know about Monday's partial eclipse
Albertans have the chance to view a partial solar eclipse Monday but are being reminded to use the proper equipment to do so.
-
Homicide unit investigating Monday afternoon shooting in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a shooting in south Edmonton over the noon hour on Monday.
-
Father of boy killed by dogs calls media attention 'brutal,' urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
Montreal
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Solar eclipse in Montreal: Starts at 2:15 p.m., totality at 3:27 p.m.
It's solar eclipse day in Quebec, and if you are planning to look up at the sky (with your glasses on), here are a few things you should remember. The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
Jacques-Cartier bridge ramps to Parc Jean-Drapeau closed ahead of eclipse
As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal. Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.
Ottawa
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse moves across eastern Ontario
Thousands of people gathered as a solar eclipse moved across eastern Ontario Monday afternoon, achieving totality in several communities.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Scenes from the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario
Thousands are gathering across eastern Ontario in preparation for a solar eclipse that will begin moving through the province at 2 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
London
-
Live from Tillsonburg: CTV News will livestream the solar eclipse
According to NASA's calculations, the total eclipse will begin to peak in Canada in the minutes before 3:15 p.m. local time for communities near the north shore of Lake Erie in southwestern Ontario
-
Solar Eclipse drives ridership on inaugural day of inter-community transit
Officials with the new inter-community transit route were pleasantly surprised to see 20 people waiting at White Oaks Mall to take the new bus to St. Thomas, Ont.
-
Pet cat shot with pellet gun
A family n South Bruce Peninsula is looking for answers after their pet cat died. On Friday, OPP got a call from a family that their cat had been shot with a pellet gun.
Barrie
-
Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Barrie beauty salon
A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.
-
Motorist faces charges after highway collision
Police charged a driver with being impaired following a collision on an Ontario highway over the weekend.
-
The search for missing Alliston girl ends
The search for a missing 14-year-old girl from Alliston has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
-
Sudbury considers building new $200M downtown arena
Two years after rejecting spending $215 million on a new arena on the Kingsway, city council in Sudbury is considering spending a similar amount building an arena downtown.
-
Men who started Sudbury fire that killed three people testify at murder trial
A murder trial in Sudbury will continue Tuesday with testimony of one of the men who admitted to starting the fire that killed three people.
Kitchener
-
‘EePispe 2024’: Eclipse cake gone wrong in Kitchener, Ont.
A work party in Kitchener, Ont. may not have gotten the eclipse-themed cake they were hoping for.
-
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
-
When the eclipse will peak in your community
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Windsor
-
Watch the total solar eclipse live from Colchester, Ont.
As the total solar eclipse falls over parts of southwestern Ontario today, you can watch live coverage on ctvnewswindsor.ca.
-
Body found at scene of house fire on Bernard Road
The Windsor police arson and Major Crimes units are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Sex offences trial of former Windsor high school teacher nearing conclusion
Ryan Turgeon, 39, is charged with eight offences against two complainants for incidents between 2015 and 2019.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH
WATCH Total solar eclipse seen across the globe
Watch as the total solar eclipse takes place in Mazatlán, Mexico which was the first place to witness the celestial phenomenon.
-
Where you can view the solar eclipse safely in Winnipeg
People across Canada are getting ready to view a total solar eclipse, where the sun goes directly behind the moon, on Monday.
-
Takeoff: WestJet increasing flights from Winnipeg to Montreal and Ottawa, adds direct Nashville route
If you’re looking to fly out of Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, you’ll now have more flight options.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw RCMP confirm two killed in Highway 2 crash
Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Deportation hearing set for truck driver in deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash
A deportation hearing for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash six years ago has been scheduled for next month.
-
Residents of a Saskatoon apartment building displaced after basement suite fire
Residents of a 26-unit Saskatoon apartment building have been displaced following a basement suite fire on Sunday evening.
-
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot begins
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, began in Regina on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Vancouver Island
-
Searchers say 21-year-old still missing after empty kayak found on Vancouver Island
Searchers are scouring a remote section of northwestern Vancouver Island after a kayak was recovered over the weekend with no sign of its 21-year-old occupant.
-
B.C. man sentenced for 'horrific, cowardly' beating death of 78-year-old man
A British Columbia man who burned down his father's home and then kicked to death a 78-year-old stranger on the main street of a quiet mountain town has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for what the judge described as 'a horrific, cowardly and senseless act of violence.'
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here
Millions of people in Canada are witnessing a rare total solar eclipse today, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many. You can watch it all live here.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.