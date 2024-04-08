Billy Idol to rock Atlantic Canada this summer

One of the biggest rockstars of the 1980s is bringing a tour to Atlantic Canada this summer.

According to a news release from Live Nation, Billy Idol, the performer behind big songs like “White Wedding,” “Mony Mony,” and “Dancing with Myself,” will bring his “Rebel Yell Canada 2024” tour to Moncton, Halifax, and St. John’s in August.

Canadian Hall of Fame inductees Platinum Blonde will be part of the tour, which starts on July 30 in Vancouver.

Idol will play at the Avenir Centre in Moncton on Aug. 21, the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Aug. 23, and the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John’s on Aug. 25.

General tickets will be on sale on Friday.