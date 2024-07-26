ATLANTIC
More

    • Body found in woods determined to be missing Sydney, N.S., woman

    Cape Breton Regional Police
    Share

    Cape Breton police say a body found in a wooded area in Sydney, N.S., was a missing woman.

    According to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police, Katrina MacIntyre, 58, was previously reported missing from Sydney. Officers found her body near Terminal Road on April 25.

    Police say foul play was not a factor in the death.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'He was just gone': Police ramp up search for vulnerable 3-year-old boy in Mississauga, Ont.

    Police in Mississauga are conducting a full-scale search of the city’s biggest park for a non-verbal toddler who went missing Thursday evening. Sgt. Jennifer Trimble told reporters Friday morning that there has been no trace of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah since 6:20 p.m., when he was last seen with his parents in Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News